Domiciliary care

Allied Healthcare London North

4th Floor, Bellside House, 4 Elthorne Road, London,
N19 4AG
020 7561 6050
www.nestor-healthcare.co.uk/

Local authority

  • Islington

Who runs this service

  • Nestor Primecare Services Limited

Registered manager

Gbemisola Akinyemi

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
