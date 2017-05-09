Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Allied Healthcare Newcastle

1st Floor, Wingrove House, Ponteland Road, Cowgate, Newcastle Upon Tyne,
NE5 3DE
0191 271 3596
www.nestor-healthcare.co.uk/

Local authority

  • Newcastle upon Tyne

Who runs this service

  • Nestor Primecare Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
