Domiciliary care

Alo Care Community Services

417-419 Lymington Road, Highcliffe, Christchurch,
BH23 5EN
01425 280250

Local authority

  • Dorset

Who runs this service

  • Alo Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
