Residential care home

Alton House Care Home - Hayling Island

37 St Leonards Avenue, Hayling Island,
PO11 9BN
023 9246 2910
www.altoncaregroup.com

About Alton House Care Home - Hayling Island

Alton House Care Home aims to make a stay in the home as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. An in-house activities coordinator provides daily activities and organises outdoor events for all residents to join in. Families are welcome to visit at all times.

Accommodation

  • 18Residents
  • 9Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 4Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Alton House Partnership

Registered manager

Kimberley Northall

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

