Residential care home

Alton Manor Care Home - Portsmouth

8-12 Herbert Road, Southsea,
PO4 0QA
023 9286 2904
www.altoncaregroup.com

About Alton Manor Care Home - Portsmouth

Alton Manor Care Home aims to make a stay in the home as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. An in-house activities coordinator provides daily activities and organises outdoor events for all residents to join in. Families are welcome to visit at all times.

Accommodation

  • 34Residents
  • 26Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 4Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Portsmouth

Who runs this service

  • Alton Manor Limited

Registered manager

Elaine Herridge

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
