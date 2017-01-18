Amber Lodge sits on the edge of Armley and Wortley in Leeds and provides care for people with dementia related conditions. Sitting alongside its sister home Rievaulx House this Meridian Healthcare site covers the whole spectrum of residential and dementia care. The home boasts large ensuite bedrooms and encourages residents to make it their own home by personalising the room with their own effects. Lounges and dining rooms have patio doors which open on to a well-positioned courtyard garden with raised flower beds allowing residents to assist in maintaining the flowers and plant life throughout the year. The home has a great activity provision that includes stimulation for all residents using reminiscence, sensory experiences, talking, games and many other activities to engage fully with every resident. Amber lodge offers an efficient laundry service and an excellent dining experience with varied seasonal menus.

