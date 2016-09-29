Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

AMG Nursing and Care Services - Chester

Suite 1 Marcher Court, Sealand Road, Sealand, Chester,
CH1 6BS
01244 347200
www.amgnursing.com

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • AMG Consultancy Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017