Domiciliary care

Amplelime Healthcare Limited

130 A Lichfield Street, Walsall,
WS1 1SY
0121 663 1667
www.amplelime.co.uk

Local authority

  • Walsall

Who runs this service

  • Amplelime Healthcare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
