Domiciliary care

Angel Solutions (UK) Ltd

Unit 125, Challenge House, 616 Mitcham Road, Croydon,
CR0 3AA
020 8684 8989

Local authority

  • Croydon

Who runs this service

  • Angel Solutions (UK) Ltd

Registered manager

Blessing Jakpor

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
