Annfield House is in the heart of Annfield Gardens in Stirling, offering residential, nursing and respite care. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, a small mobile shop selling toiletries, and small pets are allowed. Annfield House is wheelchair-friendly and there are bedrooms on all three floors, all with en suite facilities and a nurse call system and TV point. An activities calendar of popular pastimes is displayed in the home, including gardening, baking, performances from local school children and community groups. Outdoors is a secure and easily accessible open patio area and there is also a greenhouse for keen gardeners.

