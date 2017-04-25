Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Apex Prime Care '' Andover

Russell House, 40 East Street, Andover,
SP10 1ES
0330 202 0200
www.apexcare.org

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Apex Prime Care Ltd

Registered manager

Julie Storrard

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
