Domiciliary care

Apollo Care (East) Liverpool

Heald House, Heald Street, Liverpool,
L19 2LY
07415 546862
www.apollocare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Liverpool

Who runs this service

  • M JACKSON (LIVERPOOL) LTD

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
