Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

appa me limited

appa house, 23-25 Greenwich Church Street, Royal Borough of Greenwich,
SE10 9BJ
0330 999 9111
www.appa.me.uk

Local authority

  • Greenwich

Who runs this service

  • appa me limited

Registered manager

Imran Umar

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017