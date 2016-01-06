Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Appleton Lodge

Lingard Lane, Bredbury, Stockport, Manchester,
SK6 2QT
0161 430 6479
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/appleton-lodge/

About Appleton Lodge

Appleton Lodge is a purpose-built home offering dementia and residential care in Bredbury, Stockport, close to the M60. Residents have a choice of lounge areas with views across the valley and countryside, as well as an activities room to pursue hobbies, relax and socialise. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapies available, plus a kitchenette for visitors. All bedrooms are en suite, wheelchair friendly, and have TV points and a nurse call system. Staff organise activities such as arts and crafts, gentle exercise, quizzes, professional entertainment, excursions, music therapy, flower arranging, pet therapy and coffee mornings. There_s a courtyard garden and secure patio as well as a conservatory.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Stockport

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Kay Slinger

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
