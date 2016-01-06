Appleton Lodge is a purpose-built home offering dementia and residential care in Bredbury, Stockport, close to the M60. Residents have a choice of lounge areas with views across the valley and countryside, as well as an activities room to pursue hobbies, relax and socialise. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapies available, plus a kitchenette for visitors. All bedrooms are en suite, wheelchair friendly, and have TV points and a nurse call system. Staff organise activities such as arts and crafts, gentle exercise, quizzes, professional entertainment, excursions, music therapy, flower arranging, pet therapy and coffee mornings. There_s a courtyard garden and secure patio as well as a conservatory.

