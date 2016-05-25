Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Appleton Manor

Lingard Lane, Bredbury, Stockport, Manchester,
SK6 2QT
0161 406 7261
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/appleton-manor/

About Appleton Manor

Appleton Manor a purpose-built care home offering nursing and residential dementia care in Bredbury, Stockport. All bedrooms are en suite and wheelchair-friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and some have views across the garden and countryside. There is an on-site hairdresser, and a kitchenette for visitors. Organised activities include professional entertainers, arts and crafts, gardening, pet therapy, exercise and music therapy and the home has its own minibus. Outdoors is a landscaped garden with raised borders.

Accommodation

  • 59Residents
  • 57Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Stockport

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Julie Fardon

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

