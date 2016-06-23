April Park is in Eckington, Derbyshire situated about 8 miles between Chesterfield and Sheffield and is accessible from the M1. The home offers high quality accommodation, beautiful home cooked food and friendly well-trained staff. April Park is registered for residential care and operates a day care service as well as specialised care for those who require end of life support. Activities are available daily at the home and can be enjoyed in the comfort of our spacious lounges and pleasant gardens. A range of bedrooms are available and can include en suite where required. The home is wheelchair friendly and has a hairdressing salon.

