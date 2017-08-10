Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Aquaflo Care Hackney

91 Kingsland High Street, London,
E8 2PB
020 8519 4089
www.aquaflo.com

Local authority

  • Hackney

Who runs this service

  • Aquaflo Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
