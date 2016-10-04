Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Ascot Lodge Nursing Home

48a Newlands Road, Intake, Sheffield,
S12 2FZ
0114 264 3887
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/ascot-lodge/

About Ascot Lodge Nursing Home

Ascot Lodge in Intake, Sheffield, is not far from the main rail station and offers dementia and respite care. There are regular visits from a hairdresser plus chiropodist and alternative therapists, a mobile shop. The home has a GP service, and small pets are allowed. All rooms are en suite and are wheelchair-friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises arts and crafts, quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events and reminiscence sessions.

Accommodation

  • 50Residents
  • 44Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Sheffield

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Kerry Green

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
