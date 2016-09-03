Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Ash Grange Nursing Home

80 Valley Road, Bloxwich, Walsall,
WS3 3ER
01922 408484
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/ash-grange/

About Ash Grange Nursing Home

Ash Grange in Bloxwich, Walsall, is in a residential area close to the A34. This purpose-built home offers residential, nursing and dementia care as well as palliative, respite and end of life care. All rooms are single, some have views across the garden and many have en suite or washroom facilities. All are wheelchair friendly and have a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises pastimes such as arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, music therapy, local school performances and shows, animal therapy, themed cuisine events and coffee mornings. Garden enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the courtyard garden in good shape.

Accommodation

  • 42Residents
  • 6Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 32Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Walsall

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Shawez Khwaja

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
