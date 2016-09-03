Ash Grange in Bloxwich, Walsall, is in a residential area close to the A34. This purpose-built home offers residential, nursing and dementia care as well as palliative, respite and end of life care. All rooms are single, some have views across the garden and many have en suite or washroom facilities. All are wheelchair friendly and have a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises pastimes such as arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, music therapy, local school performances and shows, animal therapy, themed cuisine events and coffee mornings. Garden enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the courtyard garden in good shape.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.