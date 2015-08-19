Ashbourne Lodge in Ashbrooke, Sunderland, is a purpose-built 40 bedded care home. All rooms are single with en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. A mobile hairdresser visits, as well as a chiropodist and alternative therapists, and there is a GP service. Small pets are allowed. Organised activities include baking, performances from local school children, a monthly church service, coffee mornings, arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainers. The home has its own minibus and residents enjoy regular trips to the nearby park, bowling club and pub lunches.

