Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Ashbourne Lodge Care Centre

The Cedars, Ashbrooke, Sunderland,
SR2 7TW
0191 565 1537
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/ashbourne-lodge/

About Ashbourne Lodge Care Centre

Ashbourne Lodge in Ashbrooke, Sunderland, is a purpose-built 40 bedded care home. All rooms are single with en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. A mobile hairdresser visits, as well as a chiropodist and alternative therapists, and there is a GP service. Small pets are allowed. Organised activities include baking, performances from local school children, a monthly church service, coffee mornings, arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainers. The home has its own minibus and residents enjoy regular trips to the nearby park, bowling club and pub lunches.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Sunderland

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017