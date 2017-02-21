Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Ashcroft Care Services

21 Gatwick Metro Centre, Balcombe Road, Horley,
RH6 9GA
01293 826200
www.ashcroftsupport.com

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Ashcroft Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Jacqueline Jones

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
