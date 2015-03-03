Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Ashgrove Care Home - London

Fir Tree Road, off Martindale Road, Hounslow, London,
TW4 7HH
020 8577 6226
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/ash-grove/

About Ashgrove Care Home - London

Ashgrove is a purpose-built care home offering dementia, nursing palliative and end of life care in Hounslow, near the A4 and local station. It has a GP service, as well as a visiting hairdresser, while chiropody and alternative therapies are available. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises events such as gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, professional entertainers, musical events. There_s a courtyard garden and residents enjoy outings to local places of interest including Kew Gardens and Hounslow Heath.

Accommodation

  • 50Residents
  • 50Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hounslow

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Cynthia Bayonito

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
