Ashgrove is a purpose-built care home situated within a residential area of Dudley, near the M5 and Cradley Heath train station. It offers residential and dementia care, and has its own caf? and bar, as well as a kitchenette for visitors. Many bedrooms are en suite, and all are wheelchair-friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a mobile hairdresser, shop, chiropody and alternative therapy services and GP service. An activities organiser runs events such as music therapy, animal therapy, performances by local schools and professional entertainers, and regular trips out. There are monthly _pub nights_ which are very popular with residents.

