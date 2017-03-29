Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Ashgrove Nursing Home

9 Dudley Wood Road, Netherton, Dudley,
DY2 0DA
01384 413913
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/ashgrove/

About Ashgrove Nursing Home

Ashgrove is a purpose-built care home situated within a residential area of Dudley, near the M5 and Cradley Heath train station. It offers residential and dementia care, and has its own caf? and bar, as well as a kitchenette for visitors. Many bedrooms are en suite, and all are wheelchair-friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a mobile hairdresser, shop, chiropody and alternative therapy services and GP service. An activities organiser runs events such as music therapy, animal therapy, performances by local schools and professional entertainers, and regular trips out. There are monthly _pub nights_ which are very popular with residents.

Accommodation

  • 57Residents
  • 20Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 37Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Dudley

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
