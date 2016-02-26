Ashley Gardens is in easy reach of local shops and major road routes M2, M20 and A229. The home provides a secure and safe environment and the accommodation is arranged over three floors, accessible by lifts. There are a range of lounge areas; some with televisions where residents can entertain family and friends and others where residents and guests can enjoy quiet time. Residents and guests can also enjoy spending time in the home's garden. A varied programme of social and leisure pursuits is organised, including local shopping trips, and therapeutic and recreational activities.

