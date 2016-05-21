Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Aspects 2 Supported Living Service

Unit 1, Salmon Springs Trading Estate, Cheltenham Road, Stroud,
GL6 6NU
01453 763600
www.aspects2.co.uk

Local authority

  • Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • Aspects 2 Limited

Registered manager

Ian Salter

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
