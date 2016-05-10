Aspen Court is a purpose-built care home offering dementia, nursing and end of life care. It is nearly the A13 and the nearest DLR station is West Ferry. A mobile hairdresser visits regularly, and there is a GP service, and chiropody and alternative therapy services are available, along with a library service. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events, and regular outings in the home_s own minibus. There_s also a courtyard garden for garden enthusiasts, who have access to the greenhouse and who also enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area smart.

