Domiciliary care

Aspire Tameside

Age UK Tameside, 131 Katherine Street, Ashton Under Lyne,
OL6 7AW
0161 308 5000

Local authority

  • Tameside

Who runs this service

  • Voluntary and Community Services Peaks and Dales

Registered manager

Kate Shenton

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
