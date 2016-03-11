Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Assistants at Hand (South West) Ltd

Unit 20, City Business Park, Somerset Place, Plymouth,
PL3 4BB
01752 254312

Local authority

  • Plymouth

Who runs this service

  • Assistants at Hand (South West) Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
