Domiciliary care

Assurance Nursing and Employment Agency

57-59 Whitehorse Road, Croydon,
CR0 2JG
020 8683 2299
www.assuranceagency.co.uk

Local authority

  • Croydon

Who runs this service

  • Assurance Nursing & Employment Agency Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
