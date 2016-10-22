Aston House in Hayes, is close to the M4, M40 and M25 and near a train station. Situated within a residential area, this is a purpose-built 40 bedded care home offering nursing, residential and dementia care. It has a GP service, as well as a visiting hairdresser, while chiropody and alternative therapies are available. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services and musical events. There_s also a courtyard garden and a conservatory.

