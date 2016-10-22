Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Aston House Care Home

26 Angel Lane, Hayes,
UB3 2QX
020 8569 1499
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/aston-house/

About Aston House Care Home

Aston House in Hayes, is close to the M4, M40 and M25 and near a train station. Situated within a residential area, this is a purpose-built 40 bedded care home offering nursing, residential and dementia care. It has a GP service, as well as a visiting hairdresser, while chiropody and alternative therapies are available. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services and musical events. There_s also a courtyard garden and a conservatory.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 24Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 8Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hillingdon

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Mevin Sohorye

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
