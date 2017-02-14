Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Atiba House

50-51 Sweetman Street, Wolverhampton,
WV6 0EN
01902 425627

Local authority

  • Wolverhampton

Who runs this service

  • African Caribbean Community Initiative (A.C.C.I.)

Registered manager

Ferdinand Addo

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
