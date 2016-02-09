Augustus Court is a residential care home located in Garforth, Leeds with great accessibility from the M1 and A1M whilse still being near to the city. The home is a purpose-built home offering a full range of services including cinema room, hair salon, nail bar, gym, library and cafe. Accommodation at Augustus Court is tastefully decorated to a high standard offering en suite bedrooms with walk-in showers and a number of the rooms have patio door that lead into the beautiful green gardens. Communal areas are light and airy and offer peaceful tranquillity in small spaces and a sociable meeting place in larger lounges. The garden has beautiful lawns and paths and the raised flowerbeds allow all residents who wish to be involved in gardening this opportunity.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.