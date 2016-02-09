Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Augustus Court

Church Gardens, Church Lane, Garforth, Leeds,
LS25 1HG

About Augustus Court

Augustus Court is a residential care home located in Garforth, Leeds with great accessibility from the M1 and A1M whilse still being near to the city. The home is a purpose-built home offering a full range of services including cinema room, hair salon, nail bar, gym, library and cafe. Accommodation at Augustus Court is tastefully decorated to a high standard offering en suite bedrooms with walk-in showers and a number of the rooms have patio door that lead into the beautiful green gardens. Communal areas are light and airy and offer peaceful tranquillity in small spaces and a sociable meeting place in larger lounges. The garden has beautiful lawns and paths and the raised flowerbeds allow all residents who wish to be involved in gardening this opportunity.

Accommodation

  • 29Residents
  • 29Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Additional care services

  Convalescent care
  Day care
  Respite care
  Access to a chiropodist
  Access to a dentist
  Access to a GP
  Access to an optician
  Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  Activities co-ordinator
  Bar
  Free parking
  Gardens for residents and guests
  Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  Library (maybe visiting)
  Lift
  Near public transport
  Pets by arrangement
  Patio
  Quiet lounge
  Residents kitchenette
  TV lounge
  Wi-fi
