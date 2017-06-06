Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Autism Care Community Services (Milton Keynes)

121, Milton Keynes Business Centre, Foxhunter Drive, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes,
MK14 6GD
01908 698910
www.autismcareuk.com

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • Autism Care (UK) Limited

Registered manager

Tamlyn Joy Wooldridge

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
