Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Autism Sussex Domiciliary Care, West Sussex

Summerly Corner, 1 Summerly Lane, Felpham,
PO22 7HN
01243 855502
www.autismsussex.org.uk

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Autism Sussex Limited

Registered manager

Samantha Fievez

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017