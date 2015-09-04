Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Avenues South East Services (ASES)

Longhorn Suite Unit L, Great Hollanden Business Centre, The Dry Yard, Mill Lane, Underriver, Sevenoaks,
TN15 0SQ
01732 448634
www.avenuesgroup.org.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Avenues South East

Registered manager

Dan Gower-Smith

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Outstanding
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
