Nursing home

Averill House

Averill Street, Newton Heath, Manchester,
M40 1PF
0161 688 6690
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/averill-house/

About Averill House

Situated on the outskirts of Manchester, Averill House is a purpose-built home offering dementia with nursing care, respite and end of life care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have nurse call systems and TV and telephone points. There is weekly hairdressing, as well as a GP service and chiropody. The home has its own minibus, and an activities co-ordinator arranges gardening, quizzes, baking, animal therapy, church services and musical performances. An attractive courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds and vegetable garden looking good. The open and secure patio area is a tranquil place for residents to relax.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

