Situated on the outskirts of Manchester, Averill House is a purpose-built home offering dementia with nursing care, respite and end of life care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have nurse call systems and TV and telephone points. There is weekly hairdressing, as well as a GP service and chiropody. The home has its own minibus, and an activities co-ordinator arranges gardening, quizzes, baking, animal therapy, church services and musical performances. An attractive courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds and vegetable garden looking good. The open and secure patio area is a tranquil place for residents to relax.

