Domiciliary care

Aylesbury Supported Living Scheme

65 Priory Crescent, Aylesbury,
HP19 9NZ
01296 330187
www.fremantletrust.org

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • The Fremantle Trust

Registered manager

Craig Summers

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
