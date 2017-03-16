Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

BacktoBasicsPrestwich

Suite 5 Sulaw House 401 Bury New Road, Prestwich, Manchester,
M25 1AA
07540 282978

Local authority

  • Bury

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Marie Elaine Madeley

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
