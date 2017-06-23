Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Badger House

Oldmixon Crescent, Weston Super Mare,
BS24 9AY
01934 835937
www.thehomecareprovider.co.uk

Local authority

  • North Somerset

Who runs this service

  • The Home Care Provider Ltd

Registered manager

Vickie Middle

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
