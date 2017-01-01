Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Balfarg Care Centre

Kilmichael Road, Balfarg, Glenrothes,
KY7 6NL
01592 620258

About Balfarg Care Centre

Balfarg is situated in the town of Glenrothes, with picturesque views of the surrounding countryside, near the A92. It offers residential, nursing and dementia care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have nurse call systems and TV points. There_s a hairdressing salon and small pets are allowed by arrangement. An activities co-ordinator runs coffee mornings, animal therapy, quizzes, arts and crafts and minibus trips. There is a lawned garden and an open patio area with a fountain and fish pond.

Accommodation

  • 50Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Fife

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

