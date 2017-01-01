Ballumbie Court is situated in a quiet residential area on the outskirts of Dundee, and is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and end of life care. The A92 is close by and Dundee is the nearest station. Ballumbie Court is wheelchair friendly, with room on both the ground and first floor, all with en suite facilities and a nurse call system and TV point. Services include a hair salon, beautician and mobile shop. There are weekly activities such as arts and crafts, quizzes and animal visits. The landscaped gardens are popular with garden enthusiasts who enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good. Residents can relax in the secure and open patio and courtyard areas which are complete with comfortable seating.

