Nursing home

Barking Hall Nursing Home

Barking, Needham Market,
IP6 8HJ
01449 720793
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Barking Hall Nursing Home

Barking Hall is situated in the Suffolk village of Barking, less than a mile from Needham Market, in a quiet location overlooking fields, with the parish church a pleasant distant view. It was opened in 1988 and has been extended with a number of new bedrooms and day areas. The lounges are decorated in an elegant period style , and all bedrooms are en suite with a telephone and television point provided. Although rooms are fully furnished, residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can be a true 'home from home'. The home accepts nursing and residential residents, plus some requiring short stays. The home has strong links with the local community and has a minibus. There is an inner courtyard garden, complete with water feature and beautiful shrubs.

Accommodation

  • 49Residents
  • 49Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Sally Chilvers

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

