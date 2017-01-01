Barleystone Court is a purpose-built 60 bedded home near the M9 and not far from Falkirk, offering nursing and dementia care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have nurse call systems and TV points. A mobile hairdresser visits each week, and there is a GP service and smoking lounge, while small pets are allowed by arrangement. An activities co-ordinator runs coffee mornings at the community caf?, as well as arts and crafts and gardening sessions, together with performances from local school children and professional entertainers. The landscaped garden features a pergola and garden enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and potting shed and can enjoy helping to maintain the vegetable garden.

