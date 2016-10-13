Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Barnby Court Care Home

Barnby Moor, Retford,
DN22 8QS
01777 705902
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/barnby-court/

About Barnby Court Care Home

Barnby Court is set in a beautiful village location near Retford, Nottinghamshire, near the A1. This large, specially converted home with period features offers residential and dementia care. A mobile hairdresser visits each week, and there is a GP service, while small pets are allowed by arrangement. The rooms all have TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and some have views across the garden. Regular activities include visits by professional entertainers, music therapy, flower arranging, church services, coffee mornings and visits to places of interest. There are attractive gardens and a secure patio area, plus a large, bright and airy conservatory.

Accommodation

  • 25Residents
  • 21Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Margaret Greaves

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
