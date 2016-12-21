Beaconsfield Court is situated in the village of Barnard Castle with regular buses to and from Darlington and Bishop Auckland, and near the A1 and the A66. This purpose-built home offers residential, respite and end of life care, plus supported care for individuals over 40 with physical disabilities. There_s a GP service, regular visits by a hairdresser, and chiropody and alternative therapy services available. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Activities include baking, quizzes, flower arranging and events with the local community. An open and secure patio area complete with comfortable seating provides a place of tranquillity.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.