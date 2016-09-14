Beaumont Park is a beautiful modernised Victorian double-fronted house with many interesting architectural details in the town of Biggleswade. The rooms are elegant and bright residents and visitors can enjoy the large conservatory and terrace. Bedrooms are spacious and fully furnished and residents are encouraged to bring their own items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room becomes an individual retreat. Almost every room has views of the extensive landscaped gardens where a large ornamental pond, stocked with koi carp provides an attractive focal point and the diversity of colourful shrubs and plants give year-round colour.

