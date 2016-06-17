Beech Close care home is situated within the residential area of Desborough, Kettering, and provides personal care for residents including those with dementia and physical disabilities. The premises were purpose built some years ago and provide single rooms and a range of communal areas for residents. These include small lounge areas within each of the six units and an internal _street_ offering a variety of services including hairdressing, tea bar, library, shop and quiet room.

