Nursing home

Beechcroft Green Nursing Home

1 Anglesey Road, Alverstoke, Gosport,
PO12 2EG
023 9258 5512
www.contemplation-homes.co.uk

About Beechcroft Green Nursing Home

Beechcroft Green in Alverstoke, Gosport, was a rectory and then a family home before becoming a nursing home. It comprises 19 single bedrooms, 12 of which are en suite, plus three shared rooms. There are three bathrooms, two with assisted baths. Bedrooms at the rear overlook a bowling green. Residents are encouraged to bring in personal items such as ornaments and photographs to help them to feel at home. The communal dining area and sun lounge is south facing and overlooks the large garden. The sun lounge also opens onto a patio giving access to the secluded gardens that have been landscaped, enabling easy wheelchair access to most areas. The large patio has a water feature and raised beds, and there's a gazebo that offers shade on hot days.

Accommodation

  • 25Residents
  • 19Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Contemplation Homes Limited

Registered manager

Denise Elliott

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • TV lounge TV lounge
