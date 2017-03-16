Beechcroft Green in Alverstoke, Gosport, was a rectory and then a family home before becoming a nursing home. It comprises 19 single bedrooms, 12 of which are en suite, plus three shared rooms. There are three bathrooms, two with assisted baths. Bedrooms at the rear overlook a bowling green. Residents are encouraged to bring in personal items such as ornaments and photographs to help them to feel at home. The communal dining area and sun lounge is south facing and overlooks the large garden. The sun lounge also opens onto a patio giving access to the secluded gardens that have been landscaped, enabling easy wheelchair access to most areas. The large patio has a water feature and raised beds, and there's a gazebo that offers shade on hot days.

