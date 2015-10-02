Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Beechcroft Manor Nursing Home

1 Beechcroft Road, Gosport,
PO12 2EP
023 9258 3908
About Beechcroft Manor Nursing Home

Beechcroft Manor in Alverstoke, Gosport, was built as a very grand house around the 1900s and has been renovated and refurbished over the years to accommodate 18 residents requiring nursing and/or dementia care. Residents are encouraged to bring in personal items such as ornaments and photographs to enable them to feel at home. There are two lounges for residents and their families and the activities coordinators always have entertainment planned and encourage anyone who wishes to participate. There are also regular open days and themed events with live bands playing. There is an attractive garden with a summerhouse and a gazebo.

Accommodation

  • 18Residents
  • 18Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Contemplation Homes Limited

Registered manager

Heather Reilly

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
