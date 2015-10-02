Beechcroft Manor in Alverstoke, Gosport, was built as a very grand house around the 1900s and has been renovated and refurbished over the years to accommodate 18 residents requiring nursing and/or dementia care. Residents are encouraged to bring in personal items such as ornaments and photographs to enable them to feel at home. There are two lounges for residents and their families and the activities coordinators always have entertainment planned and encourage anyone who wishes to participate. There are also regular open days and themed events with live bands playing. There is an attractive garden with a summerhouse and a gazebo.

