Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Beeches Care Home (Nottingham)

55 Furlong Street, Arnold, Nottingham,
NG5 7AJ
0115 926 2838
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/beeches/

About Beeches Care Home (Nottingham)

The Beeches is in a residential area of Nottingham, near the A60. This purpose-built home offers residential, nursing and respite care. There is a hairdressing salon, chiropody service, a smoking area and a GP service. Staff organise activities such as gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes and animal visits. There is a patio area and garden. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system.

Accommodation

  • 53Residents
  • 28Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 25Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Elizabeth Wood

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017